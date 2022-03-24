India reports 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 67 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 24, 2022

India today reported 1,938 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

However, the 67 deaths in the last 24 hours included as many as 53 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 1,778 cases of COVID-19 infection and 62 deaths, including 39 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

If the 53 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India stood at 14, lower than the 23 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,672 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,014,687 today.

With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintaining a decelerating trend across the country, as many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,475,588 today, up 2,531 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 22,427 today, down 660 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 182.23 crore today, including 31.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.29% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.35%.

A total of 78.49 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.61 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

