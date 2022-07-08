India reports 18,815 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 8, 2022

India on Friday reported 18,815 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday logged 18,930 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 35 deaths.

Of the 38 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the most at 16, followed by 8 deaths in Maharashtra, two each in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,343 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,585,554 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,937,876 today, up 15,899 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.51%.

The number of active cases went up for the 45th consecutive day today, by 2,878 to 122,335.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.51 crore today, including 17.62 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.09% today.

A total of 86.57 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.79 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

