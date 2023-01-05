India reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 5, 2023

India on Thursday reported 188 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than Wednesday's number -- and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 infection and zero deaths.

The three deaths registered today are all backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,710 on Monday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,679,319 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,146,055 today, up 201 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 16 to 2,554 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.10% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.12%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.12 crore, including 61,828 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.15 crore, including 193.051 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

