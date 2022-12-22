India reports 185 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 22, 2022

India on Thursday recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 131 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

The lone death registered in the last 24 hours was in national capital Delhi.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,681 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,515 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,432 today, up 190 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by six to 3,402 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.02 crore today, including 66,197 doses given in the last 24 hours.

