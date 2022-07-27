India reports 18,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 57 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 27, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 18,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 57 deaths in the past 24 hours -- higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday added 14,830 cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths to its tally.

The number of new cases in a single day has stayed below 20,000 for the third consecutive day today after remaining above that level for the five previous days.

Maharashtra accounted for 2,135 of the 18,313 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection registered today, followed by 1,846 cases in Tamil Nadu, 1,488 in Kerala, 1,425 in Karnataka, 1,232 in West Bengal, 986 in Himachal Pradesh, 889 in Gujarat, 795 in Telangana, 781 in Delhi, 697 in Jammu & Kashmir, 686 in Assam, 640 in Chhattisgarh, 578 in Haryana, 662 in Odisha and 436 in Punjab.

Of the 57 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 19 deaths, followed by 12 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, four in Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Delhi and Odisha, and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,167, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,938,764 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,267,571 today, up 20,742 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.47%.

The number of active cases dropped by 2,486 today to 145,026.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 202.79 crore today, including 27.37 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.31% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.57% today.

A total of 87.36 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.25 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

