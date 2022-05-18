India reports 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 18, 2022

India today recorded 1,829 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

However, of the 33 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, as many as 31 were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The two remaining deaths were reported from Delhi.

The country had yesterday logged 1,569 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths, including 18 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,293 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,127,199 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,587,259 today, up 2,549 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the tenth day today, by 753 to 15,647 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.65 crore today, including 14.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.42% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.57% today.

A total of 84.49 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.34 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

