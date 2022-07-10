India reports 18,257 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 10, 2022

India on Sunday reported 18,257 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 42 deaths -- lower than Saturday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 18,840 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths.

Of the 42 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the most at 24, followed by five deaths in Maharashtra, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Delhi, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Sikkim.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,428 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,622,651 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,968,533 today, up 14,553 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.

The number of active cases went up for the 47th consecutive day today, by 3,662 to 128,690.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.76 crore today, including 10.21 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.22% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.08% today.

A total of 86.66 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.32 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

