India reports 176 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 18, 2022

India on Sunday reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths, marginally higher than Saturday's numbers, as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off in all states.

The country had on Saturday logged 167 new cases of infection and four deaths.

Of the five deaths added today, there was one in Maharashtra while the remaining four were backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,672 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,952 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,728 today, up 227 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 56 to 3,552 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220 crore today, including 47,734 doses given in the last 24 hours.

