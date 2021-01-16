India reports 175 COVID-19 deaths, 15,158 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

India today reported 175 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 15,158 new cases of infection even as the country rolled out a massive vaccination campaign that is one of the largest-ever such exercises in the world.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has gone up to 152,093, while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,542,841.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 20th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for the third consecutive day and for the fifth time in six days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 33rd day in a row and below 20,000 for the ninth consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,179,715 as of this morning, up 16,977 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.55%.

The number of active cases reduced by 1,944 to 211,033 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 191 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 15,590 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 93.819 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past the two million mark to reach 2,008,273 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 23.523 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.393 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (391,955) and Brazil (208,246).

