India reports 17,336 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 24, 2022
India on Friday reported 17,336 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- substantially higher than Thursday's number -- and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of new cases in a single day is the highest since February 20 this year, when it stood at 19,968. The number had fallen to less than a thousand a day on some days in April.
Of the 17,336 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 5,218, followed by 3,890 cases in Kerala, 1,934 in Delhi, 1,063 in Tamil Nadu, 872 in Haryana, 858 in Karnataka, 745 in West Bengal, 634 in Uttar Pradesh, 494 in Telangana, and 416 in Gujarat.
The 13 deaths logged today included 7 in Kerala, 2 in Punjab and 1 each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The country had on Thursday posted 13,313 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,954 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,362,294 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,749,056 today, up 13,029 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.59%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 31st consecutive day today, by 4,294 to 88,284.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.77 crore today, including 13.71 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 4.32%and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 3.07% today.
A total of 85.98 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.01 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
