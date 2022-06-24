India reports 17,336 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 24, 2022

India on Friday reported 17,336 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- substantially higher than Thursday's number -- and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in a single day is the highest since February 20 this year, when it stood at 19,968. The number had fallen to less than a thousand a day on some days in April.

Of the 17,336 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 5,218, followed by 3,890 cases in Kerala, 1,934 in Delhi, 1,063 in Tamil Nadu, 872 in Haryana, 858 in Karnataka, 745 in West Bengal, 634 in Uttar Pradesh, 494 in Telangana, and 416 in Gujarat.

The 13 deaths logged today included 7 in Kerala, 2 in Punjab and 1 each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The country had on Thursday posted 13,313 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths.