India reports 17,070 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 1, 2022

India on Friday reported 17,070 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

Of the 17,070 new cases of infection, Kerala accounted for the most at 4,083, followed by 3,640 in Maharashtra, 2,069 in Tamil Nadu, 1,524 in West Bengal, 1,046 in Karnataka, 865 in Delhi, 547 in Gujarat, 534 in Haryana, 468 in Telangana and 437 in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 15, followed by three deaths in Maharashtra and one death each in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

The country on Thursday had logged 18,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths.