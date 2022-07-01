India reports 17,070 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 1, 2022
India on Friday reported 17,070 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths -- lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
Of the 17,070 new cases of infection, Kerala accounted for the most at 4,083, followed by 3,640 in Maharashtra, 2,069 in Tamil Nadu, 1,524 in West Bengal, 1,046 in Karnataka, 865 in Delhi, 547 in Gujarat, 534 in Haryana, 468 in Telangana and 437 in Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 15, followed by three deaths in Maharashtra and one death each in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.
The country on Thursday had logged 18,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,139 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,469,234 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,836,906 today, up 14,413 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.55%.
The number of active cases, which had crossed the 100,000-mark yesterday after four months, went up for the 38th consecutive day today, by 2,634 to 107,189.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.74 crore today, including 11.67 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.40% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.59% today.
A total of 86.28 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.02 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
