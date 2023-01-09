India reports 170 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 9, 2023

India on Monday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday recorded 163 new cases of infection and two deaths.

The lone COVID-19 death registered today was in Madhya Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,721 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,094 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,002 today, up 247 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 52 to 2,371 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.20% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.11%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.14 crore, including 10,336 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.21 crore, including 85,282 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

