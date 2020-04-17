India reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 628 new cases of infection

New Delhi, April 17, 2020

India today reported 17 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 437, and 628 new cases of infection since yesterday evening, which took the total number so far to beyond 13,000.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 17 new deaths included seven in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, six in Delhi, three in West Bengal and one in Tamil Nadu.

Of the total of 437 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 194, followed by 53 in Madhya Pradesh, 38 in Delhi, 36 in Gujarat, 18 in Telangana, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 each in Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal, four in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 13,387 cases includes those who have died as well as 1,749 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 11,201 as of this morning.

Of the total of 13,387 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 3,205, making it the first state to cross the 3000-mark in the number of cases, followed by 1,640 in Delhi, 1,267 in Tamil Nadu, 1,131 in Rajasthan, 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh, 930 in Gujarat, 805 in Uttar Pradesh, 700 in Telangana, 534 in Andhra Pradesh, 395 in Kerala, 315 in Karnataka, 314 in Jammu & Kashmir, 255 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana, 186 in Punjab, 80 in Bihar, 60 in Odisha, 37 in Uttarakhand, 35 each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Chhattisgarh, 28 in Jharkhand, 21 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Goa, Meghalaya and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreigners, the Ministry said.

According to it, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 cases in India is 3.3%. The percentage of people who have recovered, so far, is 12.02%

As of now, 325 districts have not reported any cases so far.

Mahe, Puducherry has not reported any fresh positive case in the last 28 days.

As many as 27 districts have not reported any new cases during the last 14 days. They are: Patna (Bihar), Nadia (West Bengal), Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Gir Somnath, Porbandar (Gujarat), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), South Goa (Goa), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), Imphal West (Manipur), Bilaspur, Durg & Rajnandgaon, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Davangere, Kodaggu, Tumkur, Udupi and Bellary (Karnataka), Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Panipat, Rohtak (Haryana), and Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh).

Meanwhile, the Ministry has divided all districts of the country into three categories: Hotspot districts, Non-hotspot districts with reported cases of COVID-19 and Green zone districts.

Hotspot districts are those from where more cases are currently being reported or where the rate of increase in cases is more, that is the doubling rate of cases is less.

The districts which have not reported any cases yet, have also been directed to work on cluster containment plans. In order to break the chain of transmission, focus needs to be on contact tracing, monitoring and clinical management. States have been asked to uniformly implement the containment plan in every district across the country, an official press release said.

