India reports 16,866 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 41 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 25, 2022

India on Monday reported 16,866 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged logged 20,279 cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day has dipped below 20,000 today after remaining above that level for five consecutive days.

Kerala accounted for 2,021 of the 16,866 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 2,015 cases in Maharashtra, 1,945 in Tamil Nadu, 1,817 in West Bengal, 1,151 in Karnataka, 1,011 in Odisha, 842 in Gujarat, 729 in Delhi, 631 in Jammu & Kashmir, 531 in Telangana, 458 in Haryana, 442 in Andhra Pradesh, 420 in Uttar Pradesh, and 417 in Punjab.

Of the 41 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 13, followed by six deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, four in Punjab, two each in Delhi and Sikkim, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.