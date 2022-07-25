India reports 16,866 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 41 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, July 25, 2022
India on Monday reported 16,866 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The country had yesterday logged logged 20,279 cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day has dipped below 20,000 today after remaining above that level for five consecutive days.
Kerala accounted for 2,021 of the 16,866 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 2,015 cases in Maharashtra, 1,945 in Tamil Nadu, 1,817 in West Bengal, 1,151 in Karnataka, 1,011 in Odisha, 842 in Gujarat, 729 in Delhi, 631 in Jammu & Kashmir, 531 in Telangana, 458 in Haryana, 442 in Andhra Pradesh, 420 in Uttar Pradesh, and 417 in Punjab.
Of the 41 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 13, followed by six deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, four in Punjab, two each in Delhi and Sikkim, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.
th the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,074, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,905,621 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,228,670 today, up 18,148 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.46%.
Reversing a five-day uptrend, the number of active cases dropped by 1,323 today to 150,877.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 202.17 crore today, including 16.82 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 7.03% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.49% today.
A total of 87.27 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.39 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN