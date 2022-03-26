India reports 1,660 cases of COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra adds 4,005 previously unreported deaths to tally

New Delhi, March 26, 2022

India today reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly lower than yesterday's number, as the coronavirus pandemic mantained a decelerating trend across the country.

The death toll, however, went up by a whopping 4,100, with Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, adding as many as 4,005 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities to its tally.

Kerala, which has been reconciling its data for the past few months, also added another 79 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths to its tally.

If these previously unreported 4,084 COVID-19 deaths are not counted, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 16, lower than the 19 registered yesterday.

The country had yesterday logged 1,685 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 83 deaths, including 64 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 520,855 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,018,032 today.

As many as 28 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,480,436 today, up 2,349 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 16,741 today, down 4,789 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 182.87 crore today, including 29.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.29%.

A total of 78.63 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.58 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

