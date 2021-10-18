India reports 166 COVID-19 deaths, 13,596 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 18, 2021

India today reported 166 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,596 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours amidst a slowing down of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The country had recorded 14,146 fresh cases of infection and 144 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the tenth day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It logged 7,555 new cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,955 cases and 57 deaths posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 452,290 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,081,315 today.

Of the 166 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 74 deaths in Kerala, followed by 29 in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,439,331 today, up 19,582 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.11% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 6,152 to 189,694 today, the lowest in 221 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 97.79 crore, including 12.05 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.37% today, below 3% for the 115th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.37% today, below 3% for 49 consecutive days now.

