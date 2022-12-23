India reports 163 new cases of COVID-19 infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 23, 2022

India on Friday reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

The nine deaths registered today included two in Maharashtra and one in Delhi as well as six backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,690 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,678 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,608 today, up 176 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 22 to 3,380 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.02 crore today, including 87,723 doses given in the last 24 hours.

