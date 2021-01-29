India reports 163 COVID-19 deaths, 18,855 new cases of infection

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

India today reported 163 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,855 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a downtrend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,010 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,720,048.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 33rd consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for 16 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 20th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,394,352 as of this morning, up 20,746 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.96%.

The number of active cases went down by 2,054 to 171,686 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 123 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,666 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 101.433 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,190,464 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 25.761 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.058 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (433,052) and Brazil (221,547).

