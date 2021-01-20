India reports 162 COVID-19 deaths, 13,823 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 20, 2021

India today reported 162 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,823 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country, on the one hand, and the nationwide vaccination campain gained momentum, on the other.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 152,718 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,595,660.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 24th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for seven consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 37th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 13th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,245,741 as of this morning, up 16,988 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.69%.

The number of active cases has dropped below 200,000 for the first time since June 27, 2020 and stood at 197,201 as of this morning, down 3,327 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 137 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 10,064 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 96.144 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,056,300 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 24.274 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.573 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (401,586) and Brazil (211,491).

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations reached 631,417 as of yesterday evening. As many as 177,638 people were vaccinated yesterday, the fourth day of the nationwide campaign.

