India reports 16,103 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 3, 2022

India on Sunday reported 16,103 new cases of COVID-19 infection, lower than Saturday's number, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged logged 17,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths.

Of the 31 deaths, Kerala accounted for 14, followed by five deaths in Maharashtra, three in West Bengal, two each in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,199 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,502,429 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,865,519 today, up 13,929 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.54%.

The number of active cases went up for the 40th consecutive day today, by 2,143 to 111,711.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.95 crore today, including 10.10 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.27% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.81% today.

A total of 86.36 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.76 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

