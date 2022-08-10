India reports 16,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 10, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 16,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 12,751 new cases of infection and 42 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day today.

The number of 54 deaths posted today included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 48 deaths registered in the past 24 hours includded seven deaths each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, five in West Bengal, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, two each in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Nagaland.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,826 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,190,697 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,535,610 today, up 19,539 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.52%.

The number of active cases went down by 3,546 to 128,261 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 207.03 crore today, including 15.21 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.94% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.90% today.

A total of 87.88 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.25 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN