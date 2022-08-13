India reports 15,815 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 68 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 13, 2022

India on Saturday reported 15,815 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, lower than Friday, even as the number of deaths rose to 68.

The country had on Friday recorded 16,561 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the eighth consecutive day today.

The number of 68 deaths posted today included 24 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 44 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included ten deaths in national capital Delhi, followed by five each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab, three each in Assam, Haryana and West Bengal, two each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Manipur, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha and Rajasthan.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,996 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,239,372 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,593,112 today, up 20,018 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.54%.

The number of active cases went down by 4,271 to 119,264 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 207.71 crore today, including 24.43 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.36% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.79% today.

A total of 87.99 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.62 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

