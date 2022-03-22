India reports 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 22, 2022

India today reported 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The 33 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 22 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 1,549 cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths, including 20 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 22 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India stood at 11, the same as yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,543 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,010,971 today.

As many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,470,515 today, up 2,741 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 23,913 today, down 1,193 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.56 crore today, including 30.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.28% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.39%.

A total of 78.36 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.68 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

