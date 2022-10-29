India reports 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 29, 2022

India on Saturday reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths -- lower than Friday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 2,208 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths.

The nine deaths reported today included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths posted in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 529,008 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,650,662 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,102,852 today, up 2,161 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.77%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 596 to 18,802 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.62 crore today, including 1.72 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.95% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.11%.

More than 90.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.65 lakh tests yesterday.

NNN