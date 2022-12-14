India reports 152 new cases of COVID-19 infection, no deaths recorded for third consecutive day

New Delhi, December 14, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than Tuesday -- but no deaths were recorded in any state for the third consecutive day.

The country had on Tuesday logged 114 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Sunday at 530,658 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,247 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,140,743 today, up 151 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 1 to 3,846 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.98 crore today, including 56,692 doses given in the last 24 hours.

