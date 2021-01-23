India reports 152 COVID-19 deaths, 14,256 new cases of infection

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

India today reported 152 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 14,256 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a downward trend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 153,184 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,639,684.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 27th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for ten consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 39th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 15th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,300,838 as of this morning, up 17,130 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.81%.

The number of active cases went down by 3,026 to 185,662 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 163 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 14,545 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 98.174 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,107,281 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 24.818 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.753 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (414,004) and Brazil (215,243).

According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload of 1.85 lakh represented just 1.74 per cent of the total positive cases so far. It said as many as 28 States and Union Territories (UTs) had less than 5,000 active cases each.

The Ministry said that, as of this morning, more than 13.90 lakh people in the country had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. This number included 3,47,058 who were vaccinated yesterday.

According to it, 79.99% of the new cases of infection are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala continued to report the highest daily new cases at 6,753. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,779, while Tamil Nadu reported 574 new cases.

Eight States and UTs account for 75.66% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Kerala followed with 19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

