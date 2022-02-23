India reports 15,102 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 278 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 23, 2022

India today reported 15,102 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers, even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 278 deaths registered today included 39 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, , where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday recorded 13,405 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 235 deaths, including 41 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 39 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 239, higher than the 194 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 512,622 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,867,031 today.

Not counting the 39 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 239 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 91 deaths in Kerala, 47 in Maharashtra, 29 in Karnataka, and 10 in Odisha.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 14 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,189,887, up 31,337 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.42% from 98.38% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 29th consecutive day today, going down by 16,553 to 164,522 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 176.19 crore today, including 33.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went up slightly to 1.28% while the Weekly Positivity Rate fell to 1.80%.

A total of 76.24 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.83 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

