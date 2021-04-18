India reports 1,501 COVID deaths, 261,500 new cases of infection

New Delhi, April 18, 2021

India today recorded new highs of 1,501 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 261,500 fresh cases of infection as the pandemic continued to spread rapidly in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and several other States.

Meanwhile, as some States appeared to be heading towards an unprecedented crisis with their healthcare systems under severe strain and local administrations at many places imposed new measures such as night or weekend curfews, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting here on Saturday to review the situation.

The meeting discussed various aspects relating to medicines, medical oxygen, ventilators and vaccination. Modi told officials that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection in the last 24 hours are the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in India in late January last year.

The country had registered 1,341 COVID deaths and 234,692 new cases of infection yesterday. Before that, the previous high in terms of deaths in a 24-hour period was 1,290, reported on September 16 last year.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for 12 consecutive days now and more than 150,000 cases for seven days in a row.

Of the 261,500 new cases of infection recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 67,123. It was followed by 27,334 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 24,375 in Delhi, 17,489 in Karnataka, 16,083 in Chhattisgarh, 13,835 in Kerala, 11,269 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,541 in Gujarat, 9,344 in Tamil Nadu and 9,046 in Rajasthan.

These ten states together account for 79% of the new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra also accounted for 419 of the 1,501 deaths logged in the country during this period. It was followed by Delhi with 167 deaths, Chhattisgarh 158, Uttar Pradesh 120, Gujarat 97, Karnataka 80, Madhya Pradesh 66, Punjab 62, Tamil Nadu 39 and Rajasthan 37. Together, these States accounted for 83% of the deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, reported 8,834 new cases of infection and 52 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 177,150 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged to 14,788,109.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,809,643 as of this morning, up 138,423 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 86.62% from 87.22% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by a whopping 121,576 in the last 24 hours to 1,801,316 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 140.448 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past three million to 3.009 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.627million) and ahead of Brazil (13.900 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (566,893), Brazil (371,678) and Mexico (212,228).

