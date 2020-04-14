India reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases crosses 10,000

New Delhi, April 14, 2020

India today reported 15 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 339, and 1,011 new cases of infection since last night, taking the total number of infected persons so far past the 10,000-mark even as the Government is expected to announce later this morning an extension of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today when he is likely to announce the government's decision on the extension of the 21-day lockdown, with or without relaxations. The lockdown, imposed on March 25, is otherwise slated to end at midnight tonight.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 15 new deaths included 11 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra and four in Delhi, the national capital, which is the second most-affected state.

Of the total of 339 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 160, followed by 43 in Madhya Pradesh, 28 in Delhi, 26 in Gujarat, 16 in Telangana, 11 each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, seven each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, six in Karnataka, five in Uttar Pradesh, four in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The 1,011 new cases reported since yesterday evening marks the highest increase in the number of fresh cases of infection reported by the government in a single day so far and takes the total number of cases so far to 10,363.

This number includes those who have died as well as 1,036 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country has gone up to 8,988 as of this morning.

Of the total of 10,363 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 2,334 -- making it the first state to go past the 2,000-mark in the number of cases.

It is followed by 1,510 cases in Delhi, 1,173 in Tamil Nadu, 873 in Rajasthan, 604 in Madhya Pradesh, 562 in Telangana, 558 in Uttar Pradesh, 539 in Gujarat, 432 in Andhra Pradesh, 379 in Kerala, 270 in Jammu & Kashmir, 247 in Karnataka, 190 in West Bengal, 185 in Haryana, 167 in Punjab, 65 in Bihar, 54 in Odisha, 35 in Uttarakhand, 32 in Himachal Pradesh, 31 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 24 in Jharkhand, 21 in Chandigarh, 15 in Ladakh, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreigners, the Ministry said.

