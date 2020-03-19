India reports 15 more coronavirus cases, total goes up to 166

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

India today reported 15 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday, taking the total number of cases so far to 166 across the country.

The the number includes three patients who have died and 15 who have been cured, which means the number of active cases currently in different States and Union Territories is 148.

The three deaths have occurred in Mumbai, Maharashtra; Kalburgi, Karnataka; and Delhi.

The new cases reported since yesterday include three each in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan; two in Delhi; and one each in Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total of 166 cases reported so far since late January, 14 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals -- five in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Kerala and Rajasthan, two in Delhi and 1 in Telangana -- and one patient has travelled back to his country.

Out of the 166, as many as 141are Indians while 25 are foreigners.

The number of confirmed cases include 45 in Maharashtra, 27 in Kerala, 17 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Karnataka, 12 in Delhi, eight in Ladakh, seven in Rajasthan, six in Telangana, four in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

