India reports 148 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,088 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 22, 2020

India today reported 148 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 3,583, even as the total number of cases rose to 118,447 with 6,088 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 64 of the 148 new deaths, followed by 24 in Gujarat, 18 in Delhi, 11 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, six in West Bengal, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan, three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Punjab.

In Maharashtra, the death toll has risen to 1,454 and the total number of cases has shot up to 41,642. State capital Mumbai, by far the worst-hit city in India, has reported 882 deaths so far and a total of 25,500 cases.

In Gujarat, the number of COVID-19 cases has mounted to 12,910 with 773 deaths in all. Within Gujarat, Ahmedabad has reported 619 deaths so far.

Of the total 3,583 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,454, followed by 773 in Gujarat, 270 in Madhya Pradesh, 259 in West Bengal, 194 in Delhi, 151 in Rajasthan, 138 in Uttar Pradesh, 94 in Tamil Nadu, 53 in Andhra Pradesh, 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka, 39 in Punjab, 20 in Jammu & Kashmir, 15 in Haryana, 11 in Bihar, seven in Odisha, four each in Assam and Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 1,18,447 cases includes those who have died as well as 48,534 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 66,330 as of this morning, up 2,706 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,234 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 40.97%.

Of the total of 1,18,447 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 41,642, followed by 13,967 in Tamil Nadu, 12,905 in Gujarat, 11,659 in Delhi, 6,227 in Rajasthan, 5,981 in Madhya Pradesh, 5,515 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,197 in West Bengal, 2,647 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,028 in Punjab, 1,982 in Bihar, 1,699 in Telangana, 1,605 in Karnataka, 1,449 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,103 in Odisha, 1,031 in Haryana, 690 in Kerala, 290 in Jharkhand, 217 in Chandigarh, 203 in Assam, 173 in Tripura, 152 in Himachal Pradesh, 146 in Uttarakhand, 128 in Chhattisgarh, 52 in Goa, 44 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 25 in Manipur, 20 in Puducherry, 14 in Meghalaya, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 1,620 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

The Ministry said that, of the active COVID-19 cases in India, only about 2.94% were in ICUs of hospitals. It said the case mortality rate in India is 3.06% as compared to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%.

According to it, of the patients who have died, 64% were male adn 36% female. In terms of age distribution, 0.5% deaths were in the less than 15 years age group, 2.5% in 15-30 years age group, 11.4% in 30-45 years age group, 35.1% in 45-60 years age group and 50.5% in people above 60 years. Further, 73% of the death cases had underlying co-morbidities. Elderly people (above 60 years of age) and people having co-morbidities are identified as high risk groups for COVID-19.

The Ministry said the period of the lockdown, in force since March 25, had been gainfully utilized to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country.

As on May 21, a total of 26,15,920 samples have been tested, including 1,03,532 samples in the previous 24 hours through 555 testing labs (391 in the government sector and 164 private labs).

As many as 3,027 dedicated COVID Hospitals and COVID Health Centres along with 7,013 COVID Care Centres have been identified. Additionally, more than 2.81 lakh isolation beds, more than 31,250 ICU beds, and 1,09,888 oxygen-supported beds have already been identified in Dedicated COVID Hospitals and COVID Health Centres.

Also, Government of India has supplied 65.0 lakh PPE coveralls and 101.07 lakh N95 masks to the States. Nearly 3 lakh PPE coveralls and 3 lakh N95 masks are now being manufactured per day by domestic producers, although they were not produced in the country earlier.

