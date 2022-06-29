India reports 14,506 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 29, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 14,506 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 30 deaths -- higher than Tuesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

Kerala accounted for 12 of the 30 deaths, followed by five deaths in Maharashtra, four in Delhi, three in Goa, two in Bihar, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday added 11,793 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths to its tally.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,077 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,433,345 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,808,666 today, up 11,574 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.56%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 36th consecutive day today, by 2,902 to 99,602.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.46 crore today, including 13.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.35% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.30% today.

A total of 86.19 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.33 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

