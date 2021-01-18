India reports 145 COVID-19 deaths, 13,788 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 18, 2021

India reported 145 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,788 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus continued for the third day today.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has gone up to 152,419 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,571,773.

At 145, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day was the lowest since May 23, when 137 deaths were reported in a total of 3,720 till then.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 22nd consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for five consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 35th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 11th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,211,342 as of this morning, up 14,457 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.59%.

The number of active cases reduced by 814 to 208,012 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 181 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 15,144 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 95.037 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,030,668 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 23.932 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.488 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (397,561) and Brazil (209,847).

