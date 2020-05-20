India reports 140 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,611 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

India today reported 140 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 3,303, even as the total number of cases rose to 1,06,750 with 5,611 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 76 of the 140 new deaths -- the highest in a single day in any state in the country.

It was followed by 25 deaths in Gujarat, six each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five each in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, three each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir and one each in Odisha and Punjab.

The death toll in Maharashtra has now risen to 1,325 and the total number of coronavirus patients in the stae has gone up to 27,136.

Of the 76 new deaths in Maharashtra, 43 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- the worst-affected city in the country. With 1,411 new cases yesterday, the total so far in the metropolis has gone up to 22,746.

In Gujarat, the death toll has gone up to 719, and the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 12,141. Within the state, Ahmedabad accounted for 555 of the deaths so far, while the total number of cases in the district has touched 8,683.

Of the total 3,303 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,325, followed by 719 in Gujarat, 258 in Madhya Pradesh, 250 in West Bengal, 168 in Delhi, 143 in Rajasthan, 123 in Uttar Pradesh, 84 in Tamil Nadu, 52 in Andhra Pradesh, 40 in Karnataka, 38 each in Punjab and Telangana, 17 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Haryana, nine in Bihar, five in Odisha, four each in Assam and Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 1,06,750 cases includes those who have died as well as 42,298 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 61,149 as of this morning, up 2,347 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,124 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 39.62%.

Of the total of 1,06,750 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 37,136, followed by 12,448 in Tamil Nadu, 12,140 in Gujarat, 10,554 in Delhi, 5,845 in Rajasthan, 5,465 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,926 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,961 in West Bengal, 2,532 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,002 in Punjab, 1,634 in Telangana, 1,498 in Bihar, 1,397 in Karnataka, 1,317 in Jammu and Kashmir, 978 in Odisha, 964 in Haryana, 642 in Kerala, 231 in Jharkhand, 200 in Chandigarh, 173 in Tripura, 142 in Assam, 111 in Uttarakhand, 101 in Chhattisgarh, 92 in Himachal Pradesh, 46 in Goa, 43 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Puducherry, 13 in Meghalaya, nine in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 1,096 cases were being reassigned to various states. More than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities, it said.

The Ministry said yesterday that India has been able to contain the number of deaths at 0.2 per lakh population as compared to approximately 4.1/lakh for the world. It said more than 24 lakh samples have been tested so far in the country.

Of the active cases, only about 2.9% are in ICUs of hospitals.

The Ministry has issued revised testing guidelines for COVID-19. In addition to earlier criteria, the testing strategy has been widened to include frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of C0VlD-19, all hospitalized patients who develop influenza-like illness (lLl) symptoms and all symptomatic ILI among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness. It has issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings to deal if suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings. The Ministry has also issued guidelines for Dental Professionals in COVID-19 pandemic situation as the dentists, auxiliaries as well as patients are at high risk of cross-infection.

