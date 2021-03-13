India reports 140 COVID-19 deaths, 24,882 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 13, 2021

India today reported 140 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours as a spike in the numbers of fresh infections in recent days in some States, especially Maharashtra, continued to cause concern.

At 24,882, the number of new cases of infection in a single day is the highest in nearly 12 weeks. Of these, Maharashtra alone accounted for 15,817 cases, followed by 3,377 in Kerala and 991 in Punjab.

The number of deaths in a single day, at 140, is the highest since January 29, when the country had reported 163 deaths. Of these, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, logged 56 deaths, followed by 34 deaths in Punjab and 14 in Kerala.

Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the other states which have reported a spike in new cases of infection in recent days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,446 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,333,728.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 52 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 40 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 46 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,973,260 as of this morning, up 19,957 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.81%.

The number of active cases went up by 4,785 in the last 24 hours to 202,022, This is the first time after January 19 that the number of active cases has gone above the 200,000-mark.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 117 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 23,285 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 2.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, as of yesterday evening, since the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus began on January 16.

The number includes 7,293,575 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 4,194,030 healthcare workers who have got their second dose; 7,235,745 frontline workers who have received the first dose and 948,923 who have taken the second dose; 1,254,468 people aged above 45 and with comorbidities, who have taken the first dose and 7,291,716 senior citizens (aged 60 and more), who have taken the first dose.

India recorded a significant milestone when more than 2 million -- 2,053,537 -- vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries across the country yesterday -- the highest number administered so far since the campaign began.

The world has reported a total of 119.058 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.639 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.345 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.363 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (532,555), Brazil (275,105) and Mexico (193,851).

