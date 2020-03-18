India reports 14 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 147 so far

New Delhi, March 18, 2020

India today reported 14 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday, taking the total number to 151 across the country so far.

The number includes three patients who have died and 14 who have been cured, which means the number of active cases currently is 134.

The three deaths have occurred in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Kalburgi, Karnataka and Delhi.

The new cases reported since yesterday include three in Maharashtra, two each in Delhi, Haryana and Ladakh, and one each in Haryana, Puducherry, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of the 151 cases reported since late January, 14 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals -- five in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Kerala and Rajasthan, two in Delhi and 1 in Telangana.

Out of the 151, as many as 126 are Indians while 25 are foreigners, including 17 Italians, two from the UK and one Canadian.

The number of confirmed cases include 42 in Maharashtra, 27 in Kerala, 17 in Haryana, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Karnataka, 10 in Delhi, eight in Ladakh, six in Telangana, four in Rajasthan, three in Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Contact tracing activity of these positive cases has led to identification of more than 5,200 contacts, who are kept under surveillance.

The Government has, as a precautionary measure, expanded the minimum quarantine of 14 days to passengers coming from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait with effect from March 18.

The government has prohibited the entry of passengers from European nations, including the UK, as well as passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia.

Airlines will have to enforce this at the port of initial departure. "This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently," an official press release said.

