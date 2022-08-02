India reports 13,734 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 34 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 2, 2022

India on Tuesday reported 13,734 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than Monday's numbers.

The country had on Monday added 16,464 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths to its tally.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed below 20,000 for the third day today after staying above that level for three days.

Tamil Nadu accounted for 1,359 of the 13,734 new cases registered today of the new cases registered today,followed by 1,321 in Kerala, 1,287 in Karnataka, 859 in Himachal Pradesh, 830 in Maharashtra, 822 in Delhi, 797 in Odisha, 771 in Telangana, 606 in Gujarat, 600 in Haryana, 518 in in Chhattisgarh, 508 in Assam and 436 in West Bengal.

The number of 34 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those,the 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included six in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Delhi, Goa, Karnataka and Punjab, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,430.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,050,009 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,383,787 today, up 17,897 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.49%.

The number of active cases went down by 4,197 to 139,792 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 204.60 crore today, including 26.77 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.34% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.79% today.

A total of 87.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.11 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN