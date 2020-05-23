India reports 137 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,654 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 23, 2020

India today reported 137 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 3,720, even as the total number of cases rose to 125,101 with 6,654 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 6,000 new cases of infection after adding more than 5,600 cases each in the previous two days.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 63 of the 137 new deaths, followed by 29 in Gujarat, 14 each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six in West Bengal, four in Tamil Nadu, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and one in Haryana.

In Maharashtra, the death toll has risen to 1,517 while the total number of cases has gone up to 44,582 with a new high of 2,940 cases registered yesterday. The state has recorded 50+ deaths for six consecutive days now.

State capital Mumbai accounted for 27 of the 63 new deaths in Maharashtra yesterday and the toll in the metropolis has risen to 909, with the total number of cases shooting up by 1,751 to 27,251 in the past 24 hours.

In Gujarat, the death toll has risen to 802 and 363 new cases of infection took the total number of cases of infection in the state to 13,273. The state has recorded 20+ deaths every day in May so far.

Of the total deaths in the state, Ahmedabad alone has accounted for 645. It also accounts for 9,724 of the 13,273 cases in the state.

Of the total 3,720 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,517, followed by 802 in Gujarat, 272 in Madhya Pradesh, 265 in West Bengal, 208 in Delhi, 153 in Rajasthan, 152 in Uttar Pradesh, 98 in Tamil Nadu, 55 in Andhra Pradesh, 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka, 39 in Punjab, 20 in Jammu & Kashmir, 16 in Haryana, 11 in Bihar, seven in Odisha, four each in Assam and Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 1,25,101 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 51,783 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 69,598 as of this morning, up 3,268 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,249 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 41.39%.

Of the total of 1,25,101 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 44,582, followed by 14,753 in Tamil Nadu, 13,268 in Gujarat, 12,319 in Delhi, 6,494 in Rajasthan, 6,170 in Madhya Pradesh, 5,735 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,332 in West Bengal, 2,709 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,177 in Bihar, 2,029 in Punjab, 1,761 in Telangana, 1,743 in Karnataka, 1,489 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,189 in Odisha, 1,067 in Haryana, 732 in Kerala, 308 in Jharkhand, 259 in Assam, 218 in Chandigarh, 175 in Tripura, 168 in Himachal Pradesh, 172 in Chhattisgarh, 153 in Uttarakhand, 54 in Goa, 44 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 26 each in Manipur and Puducherry, 14 in Meghalaya, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 1,899 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN