India reports 134 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases go past 100,000

New Delhi, May 19, 2020

India today reported 134 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 3,163, even as the total number of cases rose to 1,01,139 so far with 4,970 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours.

The continuing sharp spikes in the numbers of deaths and new cases come as the Government has extended the nationwide lockdown, enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic, by another two weeks until May 31 with several relaxations in non-containment zones.

The lockdown was first imposed for 21 days from March 25 and then extended by 19 days till May 3 and then again for two weeks until May 17.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 51 of the 134 new deaths, followed by 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Telangana.

The death toll in Maharashtra has now risen to 1,249, including 757 in Mumbai alone, making it the worst-affected city in India. The number of confirmed cases of infection in Maharashtra has gone up to 35,058 and in Mumbai to 22,335.

In Gujarat, the death toll has gone up to 694 with a total of 11,746 cases so far. As many as 480 of these deaths have occurred during the first 18 days of May.

Within the state, Ahmedabad accounts of 555 of the deaths so far and the total number of cases in the district has touched 8,683.

Of the total 3,163 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,249, followed by 694 in Gujarat, 252 in Madhya Pradesh, 244 in West Bengal, 168 in Delhi, 138 in Rajasthan, 118 in Uttar Pradesh, 81 in Tamil Nadu, 50 in Andhra Pradesh, 37 each in Karnataka and Punjab, 35 in Telangana, 15 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Haryana, nine in Bihar, four each in Kerala and Odisha, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, two in Assam, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 1,01,139 cases includes those who have died as well as 39,174 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 58,802 as of this morning, up 2,486 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 2,350 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 38.73%.

Of the total of 1,01,139 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 35,058, followed by 11,760 in Tamil Nadu, 11,745 in Gujarat, 10,054 in Delhi, 5,507 in Rajasthan, 5,236 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,605 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,825 in West Bengal, 2,474 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,980 in Punjab, 1,597 in Telangana, 1,391 in Bihar, 1,289 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,246 in Karnataka, 928 in Haryana, 876 in Odisha, 630 in Kerala, 223 in Jharkhand, 196 in Chandigarh, 167 in Tripura, 107 in Assam, 93 each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, 90 in Himachal Pradesh, 43 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 38 in Goa, 18 in Puducherry, 13 in Meghalaya, seven in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 814 cases were being reassigned to various states. More than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities, it said.

