India reports 133 COVID-19 deaths, 17,921 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

India today reported 133 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 17,921 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate in most parts of the country except a few states where there has been a spike in cases in recent days.

At 133, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours, marks a sharp increase over yesterday's 77 deaths -- the lowest since May 1, 2020.

The number of fresh cases of infection reported today is also markedly higher than the 15,388 recorded yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,063 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,262,707.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 49 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 37 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 57th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 43 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,920,046 as of this morning, up 20,652 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.95%.

The number of active cases went down by 2,864 in the last 24 hours to 184,598.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17.

The world has reported a total of 117.537 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.609 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.093 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 11.122 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (527,643), Brazil (268,370) and Mexico (191,789).

