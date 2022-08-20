India reports 13,272 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 20, 2022
India on Saturday reported 13,272 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Friday's numbers.
The country had on Friday recorded 15,754 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 47 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained above the 10,000-mark for the third day today after remaining below that level for the previous two days.
Maharashtra accounted for 2,285 of the 13,272 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 1,573 cases in Karnataka, 1,417 in Delhi, 1,093 in Kerala, 872 in Haryana, 866 in Uttar Pradesh, 748 in Rajasthan, 639 in Tamil Nadu, 450 in Telangana and 400 in West Bengal.
The 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 30 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included five each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, three each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka, two each in Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,289 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,327,890 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,699,435 today, up 13,900 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.58%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 664 to 101,166 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 209.40 crore today, including 13.15 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.21% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.87% today.
A total of 88.21 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.15 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
