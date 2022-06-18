India reports 13,216 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 18, 2022

India today reported 13,216 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths -- higher than yesterday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The 23 deaths registered today included 13 in Kerala, three in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday added 12,847 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths to its tally.

This is the third consecutive day that the number of new cases in a 24-hour period has stayed above the 10,000-mark after remaining below that level since February 27 this year.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,840 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,283,793 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,690,845 today, up 8,148 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.63%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 25th consecutive day today, by 5,045 to 68,108.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196 crore today, including 14.99 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.73% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.47% today.

A total of 85.73 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

