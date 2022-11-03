India reports 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 infection, nine deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 3, 2022

India on Thursday reported 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 infection, higher than Wednesday's number, and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 infection, but added 1,375 to its death toll after Punjab reconciled its data of the past several months.

The nine deaths reported today included five backlog cases in Kerala. The four deaths posted in the last 24 hours included two in Maharashtra, and one each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,461 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,657,149 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,110,590 today, up 1,457 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 145 to 16,098 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.67 crore today, including 1.64 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

