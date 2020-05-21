India reports 132 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,609 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 21, 2020

India today reported 132 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 3,435, even as the total number of cases rose to 112,359 with 5,609 new cases of infection recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of 5,609 new cases reported today is only two less than the 5,611 -- the highest in a single day so far -- reported yesterday.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 65 of the 132 new deaths, followed by 30 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Delhi, four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, two in Telangana and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Odisha.

The death toll in Maharashtra has increased to 1,390 and the total number of coronavirus patients has gone up to 39,397. Of the 65 deaths reported on Wednesday, 41 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- the worst-affected city in India -- and the total number of cases in the metropolitan has gone up to 24,118.

In Gujarat, the death toll has gone up to 749, and the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 12,539. Within the state, Ahmedabad accounted for 602 of the deaths so far, while the total number of cases in the district has touched 9,216.

Of the total 3,435 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,390, followed by 749 in Gujarat, 267 in Madhya Pradesh, 253 in West Bengal, 176 in Delhi, 147 in Rajasthan, 127 in Uttar Pradesh, 87 in Tamil Nadu, 53 in Andhra Pradesh, 41 in Karnataka, 40 in Telangana, 38 in Punjab, 18 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Haryana, ten in Bihar, six in Odisha, four each in Assam and Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 1,12,359 cases includes those who have died as well as 45,300 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 63,624 as of this morning, up 2,475 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,002 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 40.31%.

Of the total of 1,12,359 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 39,297, followed by 13,191 in Tamil Nadu, 12,537 in Gujarat, 11,088 in Delhi, 6,015 in Rajasthan, 5,735 in Madhya Pradesh, 5,175 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,103 in West Bengal, 2,602 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,005 in Punjab, 1,674 in Bihar, 1,661 in Telangana, 1,462 in Karnataka, 1,390 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,052 in Odisha, 993 in Haryana, 666 in Kerala, 231 in Jharkhand, 202 in Chandigarh, 173 in Tripura, 170 in Assam, 122 in Uttarakhand, 115 in Chhattisgarh, 110 in Himachal Pradesh, 50 in Goa, 44 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 25 in Manipur, 18 in Puducherry, 14 in Meghalaya, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 1,403 cases were being re-assigned to various states. More than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities, it said.

NNN