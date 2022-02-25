India reports 13,166 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 302 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 25, 2022

India today reported 13,166 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

The 302 deaths registered today -- the same number as yesterday -- included 160 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, , where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday logged 14,148 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 302 deaths, including 121 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 160 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 142, much lower than the 181 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 513,226 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,894,345 today.

Not counting the 160 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 142 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 52 in Kerala, and 19 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 15 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,246,884, up 26,988 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.49% from 98.46% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 31st consecutive day today, going down by 14,124 to 134,235.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 176.86 crore today, including 32.04 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went up to 1.28% and the Weekly Positivity Rate fell to 1.48%.

A total of 76.45 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 10.30 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

