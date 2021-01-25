India reports 131 COVID-19 deaths, 13,203 new cases of infection

New Delhi, January 25, 2021

India today reported 131 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,203 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination drive, which was launched on January 16, continued in all States and Union Territories, with the cumulative number of those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rising to 16.13 lakh as of yesterday evening.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 153,470 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,667,736.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 29th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for 12 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 40th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 16th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,330,084 as of this morning, up 13,298 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.83%.

The number of active cases went down by 226 to 184,182 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 155 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 14,849 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 99.178 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,129,138 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 25.124 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.844 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (419,208) and Brazil (217,037).

