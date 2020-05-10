India reports 128 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases goes up to 62.939

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

India today reported 128 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 2,109, and 3,277 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 62,939.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 48 of the 128 new deaths -- the highest in a single day so far in Maharashtra or in any other state. The total number of cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 20,000-mark.

It was followed by 23 new deaths in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Delhi and Rajasthan, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Haryana and Telangana.

Of the total 2,109 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 779, followed by 472 in Gujarat, 215 in Madhya Pradesh, 171 in West Bengal, 106 in Rajasthan, 74 in Uttar Pradesh, 73 in Delhi, 44 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana, nine each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, five in Bihar, four in Kerala, three in Jharkhand, two each in Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 62,939 cases includes those who have died as well as 20,228 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 41,472 as of this morning, up 1,638 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 30.75%.

Of the total of 62,939 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 20,228, followed by 7,796 in Gujarat, 6,542 in Delhi, 6,535 in Tamil Nadu, 3,708 in Rajasthan, 3,614 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,373 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,930 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,786 in West Benngal, 1,762 in Punjab, 1,163 in Telangana, 836 in Jammu and Kashmir, 794 in Karnataka, 675 in Haryana, 591 in Bihar, 505 in Kerala, 294 in Odisha, 169 in Chandigarh, 156 in Jharkhand, 134 in Tripura, 67 in Uttarakhand, 63 in Assam, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 50 in Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 13 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry has, meanwhile, decided to deploy Central teams in 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high case loads and a high spurt of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

The teams will assist the State Health departments of respective states to facilitate management of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official press release said.

The teams will consist of a senior official from the MoHFW, a Joint Secretary-level nodal officer and a public health expert. The team shall support the State health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas within the respective states’ districts/cities.

The teams are being sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This is besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high case load districts.

A high level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support Maharashtra's efforts in COVID-19 response and management, the release added.

