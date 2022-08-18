India reports 12,608 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 72 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 18, 2022

India on Thursday reported 12,608 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The country had on Wednesday logged 9,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day crossed the 10,000-mark again today after remaining below that level for two consecutive days.

The number of 72 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 29 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 43 deaths in the last 24 hours included eight in Delhi, six in Maharashtra, five in Haryana, four each in Punjab and West Bengal, three in Karnataka, two each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,206 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,298,864 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,670,315 today, up 16,251 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.58%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 3,715 to 101,343 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 208.95 crore today, including 38.64 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.48% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.20% today.

A total of 88.14 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.62 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN