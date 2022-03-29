India reports 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 35 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 521,070 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,021,982 today.

As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,485,534 today, up 1,705 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 15,378 today, down 481 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 183.53 crore today, including 25.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.22% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.25%.

A total of 78.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.77 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

