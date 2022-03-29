India reports 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 35 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, March 29, 2022
India on Tuesday reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.
The 35 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included 21 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The country had yesterday registered 1,270 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths, including 22 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
If the 21 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 14, higher than the nine logged yesterday.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 521,070 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,021,982 today.
As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,485,534 today, up 1,705 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 15,378 today, down 481 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 183.53 crore today, including 25.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.22% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.25%.
A total of 78.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.77 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
