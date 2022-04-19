India reports 1,247 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 19, 2022

India today reported 1,247 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death in the last 24 hours, a sharp drop from the numbers recorded yesterday.

The lone COVID-19 death was registered in Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday logged 2,183 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 214 deaths, numbers which included a significant backlog of the previous few days in Kerala.

Today's numbers do not include data from Kerala, which has not updated its figures for yesterday, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,966 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,045,527 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,511,701 today, up 928 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose again today, going up by 318 to 11,860.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.72 crore today, including 16.89 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.31% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.34%.

A total of 83.25 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.01 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

